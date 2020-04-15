Raptors' Norman Powell: Ankle fully healed
Powell (ankle) noted his ankle is "fine" and he would have played Saturday, Mar. 14 if that game had happened, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Powell sustained an ankle injury prior to the shutdown of the season, but it was apparently minor. He also said that the Raptors sent him a hoop for practice, and the strength team sent him dumbbells and a workout plan as well.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Could play Saturday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Leaves with ankle injury•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Remains hot from field, distance•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores season-high 37 points•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Efficient shooting in win•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Another 20-point effort Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.