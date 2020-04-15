Play

Raptors' Norman Powell: Ankle fully healed

Powell (ankle) noted his ankle is "fine" and he would have played Saturday, Mar. 14 if that game had happened, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Powell sustained an ankle injury prior to the shutdown of the season, but it was apparently minor. He also said that the Raptors sent him a hoop for practice, and the strength team sent him dumbbells and a workout plan as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories