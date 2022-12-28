Siakam finished with 36 points (13-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-15 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 loss to the Clippers.

Siakam has been on a tear of late, and the star big man has eclipsed the 30-point plateau in three of his last four games while surpassing the 25-point mark in each of his last five appearances. One of the most productive power forwards in The Association, Siakam's ability to impact the game on both ends of the count makes him a valuable fantasy asset as well. He's averaging 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field across 13 December appearances.