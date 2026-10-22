Siakam posted 30 points (13-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-120 victory over New Orleans.

Siakam showed no signs of rust, attempting 23 shots en route to a game-high 30 points. With Tyrese Haliburton back steering the ship. Siakam should be free to go about his business on the offensive end. While he won't score 30 points every night, managers should expect another strong season for Siakam, likely flirting with top 50 value.