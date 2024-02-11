Barrett registered 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Barrett entered the game questionable with a knee injury, but took the court while ending as one of five Raptors players in double figures in scoring and ending three rebounds shy of a double-double in a losing effort. Barrett has tallied at least 14 points and seven boards in 12 games this season, including in two of his last four appearances.