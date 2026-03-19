Barrett contributed 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 139-109 win over Chicago.

Barrett reached the 20-point mark for a third straight game, and he's hit this threshold in eight of his last nine outings as well, so he's firmly settled as one of the Raptors' primary engines on offense. Barrett doesn't offer a ton of value in other categories outside of scoring and perhaps rebounding, but he'll continue to have solid upside as long as he continues to score the rock at the rate he's been doing it lately. Barrett is averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor in his last nine contests.