Barrett finished with 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 loss to the Pacers.

The Raptors need Barrett to be a consistent scoring weapon to have their offense clicking on all cylinders, but that wasn't the case Wednesday, as he made just 33.3 percent of his shots and 16.6 percent of his three-point attempts. It was also the first time Barrett failed to reach the 20-point mark over his last five appearances, though in that stretch, he's averaging a solid 23.4 points while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.