Barrett (conditioning) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the 76ers, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Barrett has been sidelined for the last eight games due to a personal situation. Although he rejoined the team earlier in the week, he has not suited up, as he continues to get his conditioning back up to par. If he does ultimately get the green light Sunday, Toronto could still opt to ease him back into the swing of things. The forward had averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per game over 27 appearances with the Raptors since being acquired from the Knicks in late December.