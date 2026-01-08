Barnes (knee) is available to return to Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes limped to the locker room early in the fourth quarter, but he has been cleared to return to Wednesday's game after having his right knee examined by medical staff. He left the contest having accrued 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block over 28 minutes.