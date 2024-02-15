Barnes closed with 29 points (12-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 loss to the Pacers.

Barnes finished two assists short of a triple-double for the second time across his last four games, and his strong two-way contributions are transforming him into one of the most versatile forwards in the league. Even though he's not expected to lead the Raptors in scoring, he's also taken a step forward in that regard of late, something that should be even more noticeable following the trade deadline. Barnes is averaging 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game since the beginning of February.