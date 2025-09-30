Barnes took a couple weeks off following the 2024-25 campaign due to a lingering hand injury and said he's feeling "a lot better" ahead of 2025-26, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barnes missed two games in April due to a right hand contusion, but he's back at full strength ahead of the team's preseason opener against the Nuggets on Monday. The star forward appeared in 65 regular-season games in 2024-25, during which he averaged 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks across 32.8 minutes per game. However, he struggled with efficiency, shooting career lows in field-goal percentage (44.6) and three-point percentage (27.1). Now, the 24-year-old will look to improve his efficiency and is reportedly feeling much better about his shot.