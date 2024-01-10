Barnes registered 26 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 40 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 132-131 loss to the Lakers.

Coach Darko Rajakovic had a lot to say about the referees' treatment of Barnes after the game, and he made a convincing point. Barnes only saw two free-throw attempts in the loss, and there were several drives to the basket where he was manhandled by Anthony Davis without a whistle. Despite relentless pressure, Barnes delivered the best line on the team, and his long-term prospects should improve with the recent backcourt upgrades and the trade rumors surrounding Pascal Siakam.