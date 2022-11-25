Barnes (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barnes missed Wednesday's loss to the Nets due to a left knee sprain, and it remains to be seen if he'll return to the court Saturday against Dallas. His absence from Friday's practice session doesn't bode well in terms of his availability, but fantasy managers should have a definitive answer regarding his status prior to tipoff Saturday.