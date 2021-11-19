Barnes mustered 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Jazz.

The rookie finished with his lowest scoring output since Nov. 7, but he added six dimes and six boards to salvage a respectable overall stat line. Barnes has provided steady value through the first month of his NBA career, posting per-game averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 79.1 percent from the charity stripe.