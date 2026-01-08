Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes is questionable for Friday's game versus Boston with a right knee sprain.
Barnes limped to the locker room early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Hornets with this knee issue, but he was able to return for the end of the game. The Raptors are now calling it a sprain, and the team may tread carefully here. Additionally, Brandon Ingram is questionable with a thumb sprain.
