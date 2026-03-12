default-cbs-image
Barnes is questionable for Friday's game versus the Suns due to an illness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes is feeling under the weather, but we'll have a better idea of his status for Friday's game based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, Brandon Ingram would see an uptick in usage, and there would be more minutes available for Jamison Battle and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

