Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes is questionable for Friday's game versus the Suns due to an illness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes is feeling under the weather, but we'll have a better idea of his status for Friday's game based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, Brandon Ingram would see an uptick in usage, and there would be more minutes available for Jamison Battle and Sandro Mamukelashvili.
More News
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Logs three steals vs. New Orleans•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Continues to fill up box score•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Scores 17 points with five dimes•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Quiet outing in loss•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Absent from injury report•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Questionable for Tuesday•