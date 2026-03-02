Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks with a thigh bruise, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca.
Barnes participated in Monday's practice, which should put him on the right side of the questionable marker for Tuesday. If the All-Star forward is ultimately unable to suit up, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead would likely see enough playing time to draw streaming attention in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Bruises right quad Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Available for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Big defensive effort in loss•