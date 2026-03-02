default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Barnes is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks with a thigh bruise, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca.

Barnes participated in Monday's practice, which should put him on the right side of the questionable marker for Tuesday. If the All-Star forward is ultimately unable to suit up, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead would likely see enough playing time to draw streaming attention in most fantasy leagues.

More News