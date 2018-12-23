Rivers agreed Sunday to a contract with the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rivers was waived by Phoenix a week ago after being acquired from Washington. After evaluating his options, Rivers elected to head to Houston, where he'll provide a lift to the backcourt in the short term with Chris Paul (hamstring) likely to miss at least 2-to-3 weeks. Rivers could immediately step in as the top backup to James Harden, who is expected to shift over to point guard while Paul is sidelined. The 2012 first-round pick could make his team debut as soon as Christmas Day against the Thunder.