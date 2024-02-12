Whitmore (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Whitmore will miss a second consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain. Amen Thompson, Jae'Sean Tate and Dillon Brooks could see increased minutes in Whitmore's absence.
