Whitmore recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 105-92 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Whitmore has showcased an impressive ability to play above the rim so far in Summer League but has been inconsistent with his outside shot. Along with his seven turnovers, Whimore's offensive game may be too raw for him to receive extended minutes early on.