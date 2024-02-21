Whitmore (ankle) will play Thursday against New Orleans, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Whitmore missed the Rockets' final three games before the All-Star break due to an ankle injury but will be back in action after having a week to rest. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 16.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game.
