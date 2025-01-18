VanVleet (personal) will be available for Saturday's game against Portland.
After missing Thursday's game against the Kings for personal reasons, VanVleet is no longer appearing on the injury report. With this news, Jeff Green will likely return to the bench for Saturday's game, while Amen Thompson could lose some playmaking reps.
