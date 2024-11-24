VanVleet amassed eight points (4-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 28 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 104-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

VanVleet had a woeful performance Saturday, missing all six of his three-point attempts, struggling to get into a rhythm offensively and getting ejected in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Don't be surprised if VanVleet receives some kind of suspension, as he was ejected after making contact with an official and after appearing to poke the referee's eye. VanVleet should continue to operate as one of the Rockets' primary options on offense, but there's no doubt that he's been struggling a lot this season. It wouldn't be surprising if he receives some kind of suspension following his fourth-quarter antics in this loss.