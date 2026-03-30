Smith closed with 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Sunday's 134-102 win over the Pelicans.

Smith has reached the 20-point mark in back-to-back games for the first time since doing so Feb. 21 and Feb. 23. Even though he plays a secondary role on the Rockets' offensive scheme, Smith has posted solid numbers when given enough touches. This 20-point effort means he's scored in double digits in all but one of his last 12 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.