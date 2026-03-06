Rockets' Jabari Smith: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Smith logged a heavy 42-minute workload in his return from a two-game absence Thursday, though he struggled significantly with his shot, finishing 0-for-8 from the floor. While the heavy minutes suggest the Rockets aren't overly concerned with the long-term health of his right ankle, the quick turnaround for the second half of a back-to-back has placed his availability in doubt. If Smith is ultimately held out to manage the injury, Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie would likely see increased roles in the rotation.
