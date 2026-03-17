Smith accumulated 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers.

Smith assumed a larger role in the frontcourt during the loss, absorbing Alperen Sengun's (back) lost output. Smith's 6-11 frame and overall skillset would be enough to play the five on almost any other team in the league, but Sengun's presence has limited his ability to embrace that kind of role. He's still having a great fourth season in his role, averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 63 games.