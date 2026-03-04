Rockets' Jabari Smith: Set to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said that Smith (ankle) practiced Wednesday and is expected to play Thursday against the Warriors, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith looks poised to play after missing the Rockets' previous two games due to a right ankle sprain. With Amen Thompson (ankle) also likely to return to action, the Rockets are expected to move Reed Sheppard back to the bench.
