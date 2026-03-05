Smith (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Smith is back from a two-game absence with a sprained right ankle, and he should send Reed Sheppard back to the bench Thursday. Smith is looking to pick up where he left off in his last eight games before getting injured, as he was averaging 17.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 34.7 minutes per contest while shooting 57.6 percent from the field during that period.