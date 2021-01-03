Harden (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden was a late scratch from Saturday's win over Sacramento due to a sprained right ankle, and his status remains uncertain for Monday's contest. If the 31-year-old is forced to miss his second game in a row, John Wall, Eric Gordon and Ben McLemore should see increased workloads.