Wall and the Rockets have agreed to a contract buyout, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Wall is now set to become an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with any team this offseason once his contract buyout is officially secured. The five-time All-Star, who turns 32 in September, hasn't played a full season since his time with the Wizards during the 2016-17 campaign. Wall will likely garner attention from contending squads looking to add a veteran presence in the backcourt.