Rockets' Kevin Durant: Dazzles with 31 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant accumulated 31 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 win over the Warriors.
Durant and the rest of Houston's starting lineup played spoiler to Stephen Curry's return to action, though the Warriors didn't make it easy. The veteran continues to compile excellent numbers for the Rockets, and he's paced the team with more frequency in recent weeks. While that honor occasionally goes to Amen Thompson or Alperen Sengun, Durant's recent explosive totals have resulted in game-high numbers fairly often. He's averaged 26.9 points, 6.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots over the past 10 contests.
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