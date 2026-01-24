Durant contributed 32 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Friday's 111-104 win over the Pistons.

Durant turned in an efficient performance and led all players in points and triples. The superstar has recorded 32-plus points in back-to-back games, knocking down five triples in each of them. He also chipped in a steal and a block for the second time in his last three appearances. The veteran forward has reached the 30-point threshold in three of his last five outings, averaging 28.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game over that stretch.