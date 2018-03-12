Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Listed out Monday
Anderson (hip) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Anderson is still nursing a sore left hip, and Monday will mark his seventh consecutive absence. The Rockets haven't provided much in the way of an update, but they appear content to evaluate Anderson on a game-to-game basis, so consider the three-point marksman questionable for Thursday's home date with the Clippers.
