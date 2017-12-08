Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Starting Thursday
Anderson (back) will start at power forward for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Anderson left Sunday's game against the Lakers after just 12 minutes due to tightness in his back, and was subsequently listed as questionable for Thursday's contest. However, he was later upgraded to probable, so it is not surprising to see him active. Look for him to take on his usual workload barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Upgraded to probable for Thursday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Questionable against Utah•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Leaves game with back tightness•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will return to starting lineup Monday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Drops 17-7 off the bench in return•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play Saturday vs. Knicks•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.