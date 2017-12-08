Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Starting Thursday

Anderson (back) will start at power forward for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson left Sunday's game against the Lakers after just 12 minutes due to tightness in his back, and was subsequently listed as questionable for Thursday's contest. However, he was later upgraded to probable, so it is not surprising to see him active. Look for him to take on his usual workload barring any setbacks.

