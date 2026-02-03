Eason finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 33 minutes during Monday's 118-114 victory over Indiana.

Eason fell one point short of a double-double, salvaging what was otherwise a relatively empty performance. Since returning from injury, Eason appears to have settled in as a permanent member of the starting unit, a welcome sight for fantasy managers. In six appearances following his absence, Eason has averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.2 three-pointers, good enough for top 70 value in standard leagues.