Eason recorded six points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 129-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Eason failed to impress again Monday, Continuing what has been a lean spell for the impressive rookie. He has logged more than 20 minutes only once in the past seven games and ranks outside the top 200 over that period. While the upside is clear, the coaching staff is simply uncomfortable putting him out there when it counts. If you need immediate production, clearing his roster spot for streaming purposes makes sense.