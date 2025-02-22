Eason (lower leg) tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 121-115 win over the Timberwolves.

With the Rockets closing out their first-half schedule with a back-to-back set, Eason ending up sitting out the team's final game before the All-Star break on Feb. 13 against the Warriors due to lower leg injury management. As expected, Eason was available for the first game out of the break, and he somewhat surprisingly retained his spot in the starting five over Jabari Smith (hand), who made his return from a 22-game absence. Though Eason still saw solid minutes, Smith ended up seeing more playing time (38 minutes), and it could be a matter of time before he supplants Eason in the starting five. That could happen as soon as Saturday, when Eason will be a candidate to sit once again for maintenance purposes while the Rockets take on the Jazz. After Saturday, the Rockets will head into yet another back-to-back set, with games Tuesday versus the Bucks and Wednesday versus the Spurs.