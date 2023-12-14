Eason logged 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-104 win over Memphis.

Eason was upgraded from questionable to available before tip-off despite dealing with left lower leg soreness, but it's clear the injury didn't seem to bother him, as he was one of Houston's best players despite coming off the bench. Eason seems to be trending up after scoring 18 or more points in his last two outings, and he should remain one of Houston's first options off the bench for the foreseeable future.