Rockets' Troy Williams: Let go by Houston
Williams was released by the Rockets on Wednesday in the wake of signing Joe Johnson, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
There was some back and forth on Tuesday regarding whether or not Williams would be released with the team signing Johnson. But, in the end, Williams has been waived to make room. It's unclear at the moment if he'll continue playing for the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers -- where he's averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 29.1 minutes per game -- or pursue another NBA contract. In four appearances with the Rockets this season, he played 17 minutes, posting five points, four rebounds, one assist and a steal.
