Washington (knee) is now active for Monday's game against Orlando, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After previously being ruled out, Washington is now officially available to make his NBA debut. The 20-year-old guard was selected with the No. 29 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft. Fantasy managers should likely hold off before rostering Washington in any formats until we know what type of role he will have with the Rockets this season.