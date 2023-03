Killeya-Jones finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's win against the Texas Legends.

Killeya-Jones showcased his two-way ability against the legends, finishing as one of the leading scorers while also leading the team in blocks and rebounds. His protection of the rim and activity on the glass played a key role in helping the Blue secure the win.