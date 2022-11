McDermott logged 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 94-85 loss to the Squadron.

McDermott came off the bench Thursday but scored in double figures for the second time in the last three games. He hasn't generated much production in secondary categories but has scored 10-plus points in four of his seven appearances to begin the season.