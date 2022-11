Cooper recorded 40 points (15-20 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, three steals and a block across 41 minutes in Thursday's win over Iowa.

Cooper has been absolutely on fire in recent games and there's a strong argument to say he's been the best offensive player in the G League to start the campaign. He's averaging 30.8 points per game through five appearances with the Charge and has scored at least 40 points in each of his last two contests.