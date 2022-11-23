Cooper posted 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, two steals, a rebound and a block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Mad Ants.

Cooper enjoyed an excellent start to the season and enjoyed a four-game stretch between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19 in which he scored at least 26 points each time, but he crashed down to earth of late with back-to-back games scoring 11 points or fewer while struggling badly from the field. This is probably nothing more than a bump on the road for Cooper, however, and he's still averaging 25.8 points per game across nine appearances during the current Showcase Cup.