Labissiere became a free agent Friday after his 10-day contract with the Wizards expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Washington will have the option of retaining Labissiere on a second 10-day deal, though that may be less of a priority after Tristan Vukcevic (hamstring) made his return to action in Thursday's 126-117 win over the Pistons to provide depth at center behind starter Alex Sarr. Over the course of his 10-day deal, Labissiere appeared in three games and averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per contest. Labissiere had been playing with the Wizards' G League affiliate prior to being signed, so he could stick around with the Capital City Go-Go even if Washington elects not to bring him back on another 10-day pact.