Labissiere racked up 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 win over the Kings.

Labissiere made his first appearance since last being recalled from the G League and just his second so far this season. He impressed off the bench Sunday, as he was one of three Washington reserves to score in double digits. Labissiere presumably entered the rotation due to the absences of Alex Sarr (calf) and Tristan Vukcevic (hamstring), so it would be unwise to expect this type of usage for Labissiere to continue once the frontcourt returns to health.