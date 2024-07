The Spurs signed Bassey (knee) to a one-year, $2.2 million contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bassey made just 19 appearances for the Spurs in 2023-24 before suffering a torn ACL. While he is expected to return in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, Bassey will likely compete for depth minutes in San Antonio's frontcourt.