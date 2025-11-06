default-cbs-image
Fox (hamstring) won't play in Friday's game against Houston, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Fox's season debut will have to wait at least one more contest. The star guard's next possible return date comes Saturday against the Pelicans, though it's unclear how close he is to returning. Stephon Castle should continue to play a more pronounced role in the backcourt, with Keldon Johnson being an option for more playing time.

