Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fox (hamstring) won't play in Friday's game against Houston, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.
Fox's season debut will have to wait at least one more contest. The star guard's next possible return date comes Saturday against the Pelicans, though it's unclear how close he is to returning. Stephon Castle should continue to play a more pronounced role in the backcourt, with Keldon Johnson being an option for more playing time.
More News
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Another absence coming•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Remains out against Phoenix•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Won't play Friday•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Officially ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Remains doubtful for Opening Night•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Not expected for season opener•