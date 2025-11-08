default-cbs-image
Fox (hamstring) will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Fox is set to make his regular-season debut, and while he won't have any official minutes restrictions, the Spurs are expected to be cautious with him in his first game back from a hamstring injury. Joining him in the first unit will be Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama.

