Fox closed with 29 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 126-119 victory over the Grizzlies.

It's the seventh time in the last eight games that Fox has scored at least 25 points, as the Spurs' offense leans more heavily on the point guard while Victor Wembanyama (calf) and Stephon Castle (hip) remain sidelined. Over that stretch, Fox is averaging 26.5 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.8 steals while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc -- pushing his three-point accuracy on the season to a career-high 38.2 percent.