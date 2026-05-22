Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Will play in Game 3

Fox (ankle) is available for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder.

Fox missed the first two games of the series due to a lingering right ankle issue, though he'll return to action in San Antonio as the club looks to take a 2-1 series lead. Over 11 appearances this postseason, the star guard has averaged 18.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes per showing. His return will likely result in Dylan Harper, who's been cleared to play through a hip injury, moving back to the second unit.